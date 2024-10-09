Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-4 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Broncos - Week 8
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Time: 4.25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
The tough tests keep coming for the Carolina Panthers. Traveling to Mile High Stadium to take on the Denver Broncos on the back of such a disastrous run of form isn't exactly ideal. This represents a different challenge for head coach Dave Canales, who must navigate the altitude in addition to the progressive squad Sean Payton has put together.
Denver has surprised a few so far. Many wondered if their decision to spend a first-round selection on quarterback Bo Nix. He's not the finished article just yet, but it seems like the Broncos might be onto something with the signal-caller under Payton's expert guidance.
Having a top-level defense is aiding the rookie signal-caller considerably. The Broncos look like a well-balanced outfit despite removing some established veterans from the equation this offseason. This fresh injection of youthful exuberance seems to be having the desired effect. It's something Canales wants for the Panthers, even if it might take a little longer.
Carolina's success in this one will be predicated on the defense. Ejiro Evero spent one season in Denver before joining the Panthers, so he won't want to leave Colorado red-faced against his old employers in pursuit of improving his head coaching chances during the 2025 cycle.
Stopping the Broncos' rushing attack - which isn't exactly stellar - would be a good place to start. Making Nix uncomfortable pre-snap and in the pocket would also improve their chances. Whether the Panthers have enough pass-rush to achieve this objective is another matter.
- Prediction: Panthers Loss (1-7)
A lot could happen where the Panthers are concerned by this point. They might have edge rusher D.J. Wonnum and rookie second-round running back Jonathon Brooks available by this point, which would be a massive bonus. However, it's difficult to predict anything other than defeat in this sort of environment with Carolina's backs against the wall.