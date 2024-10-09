Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-4 start in 2024
Carolina Panthers vs. Saints - Week 9
- Date: Sunday, November 3
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Coming into their Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints on the back of such a disastrous run would make for an interesting atmosphere at Bank of America Stadium. Most fans were encouraged by the moves made throughout the first offseason under general manager Dan Morgan. That's evaporated entirely in a short space of time. If they were 1-7 by this point, the disillusionment would go to similar levels seen under Matt Rhule and Frank Reich.
The New Orleans Saints won't be making Dave Canales' life easy that's for sure. They're beatable as evidenced by their 2-3 record. However, they've had the Panthers' number over recent years more often than not.
New Orleans is a tricky evaluation up to now. One minute they look capable of mounting a postseason push, but the consistency is nowhere near the level associated with those hunting for playoff glory.
Veteran quarterback Derek Carr remains inconsistent, even if the Panthers made him look like an NFL MVP candidate in Week 1. The two teams were pretty far apart based on their previous encounter. Whether it's a trend that continues in this one remains to be seen.
Carolina might not have much home-field advantage to speak of given the dwindling attendances and the fact most visiting fans treat Bank of America Stadium like a tourist attraction. The Panthers should be used to this, so it cannot be used as an excuse heading into a battle versus an old adversary.
- Prediction: Panthers win (2-7)
The Panthers are not going to lose every game between now and the end of the season. That doesn't bear thinking about given how impulsive David Tepper is with his decision-making process. Gaining back some pride against the Saints would be a confidence boost for everyone associated with the franchise before their trip to Germany for an international game against the New York Giants.