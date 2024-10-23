Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-6 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Saints - Week 9
- Date: Sunday, November 3
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Just what sort of atmosphere the Carolina Panthers could expect in Week 9 if they cannot beat the Denver Broncos is anyone's guess. Fans are already checking out, unwilling to spend their hard-earned money on such a poor football product. PSL owners are practically giving away their tickets, which is a sorry state of affairs that's become synonymous with David Tepper's ownership so far.
That said, this is a divisional game versus a team going through some difficult times themselves. The New Orleans Saints have lost five straight since starting the season 2-0. They are dealing with injury problems to key personnel and face an uncertain long-term future given their precarious financial predicament.
The Saints are projected to be $82.37 million over the cap in 2025. They'll get out of it - they always do - but that won't come without kicking the can down the road or disposing of established veterans for cash relief.
These are two teams going nowhere but down right now. This is something the Panthers might be able to take advantage of, but their record against New Orleans isn't great in recent years. Dave Canales' squad has already tasted defeat against the NFC South rival this season. They'll be keen to avoid a similar fate this time out.
Carolina's fate is almost entirely dependent on whether Ejiro Evero's defense can contain Alvin Kamara. The veteran running back ended trade speculation abruptly by signing a new deal this week. He was a constant thorn in the Panthers' side during their first meeting this season. With quarterback Derek Carr's status for the contest in doubt, restricting the former second-round pick should be the top priority above all else.
- Prediction: Panthers win (2-7)
The Panthers aren't going to lose every game between now and the season's end, right? If Carr doesn't play and Carolina gets some players back from injury, this could be their second triumph of the campaign.
It could easily go the other way and often does. But it's winnable.