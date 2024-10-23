Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-6 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Chiefs - Week 12
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
The Carolina Panthers should be well-rested and healthier coming off their bye week. That's about all they've got going for them looking at the opposition upon returning from their extended rest period.
None other than the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs visit Bank of America Stadium in Week 12. They are the NFL's only undefeated team so far despite not firing on all cylinders offensively. Those in power went some way to rectify their injury complications by trading for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
The Chiefs gave up a conditional fourth-round selection for the three-time All-Pro. He's not the dominant force of old, but he knows how to get open and thrive in contested catch situations. Hopkins will also be relishing the prospect of working with Patrick Mahomes after having Will Levis and Mason Rudolph to depend upon during his time with the Tennessee Titans.
This is just another problem for the Panthers to overcome. The Chiefs are amid a dynasty and looked primed for a historic three-peat unless the Baltimore Ravens can somehow get over the hump. It's not just the offense, Kansas City's defense is among the league's best to further raise concern.
Whether Andy Dalton will be under center by this point is anyone's guess. Putting Bryce Young back into the mix after their bye week seems realistic provided he's not traded before the deadline. Dave Canales states the focus is still on helping the veteran signal-caller despite Carolina's current freefall. But his regression and the team's struggles overall could force the head coach's hand at some stage.
- Prediction: Panthers loss (2-9)
Kansas City will be double-digit favorites on the road in this one. The two teams are miles apart in talent and ambition. Another defeat is almost assured for the Panthers, who'd have another losing season confirmed under David Tepper's ownership along the way in this scenario.