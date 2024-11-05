Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 2-7 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Eagles - Week 14
- Date: Sunday, December 8
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
There is no let-up for the Carolina Panthers heading into the business end of the campaign. A daunting trip to the Philadelphia Eagles awaits in Week 14, which is a notoriously hostile environment that can see opposing teams crumble if they don't rise to the occasion.
The Eagles started slowly but things seem to be clicking now. Head coach Nick Sirianni is still coming under fire for his situational game management and play-calling on occasion. However, he seems to have found the right formula offensively after making running back Saquon Barkley the undisputed focal point.
Barkley has been a revelation since signing in free agency from the New York Giants. He runs with purpose and explosiveness. The former Penn State star already has 925 rushing yards and six touchdowns to his name, averaging 5.9 yards per carry and looking like a potential NFL Offensive Player of the Year candidate.
That's not exactly ideal for a run defense conceding a league-worst 159.3 rushing yards per game at the midway point. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero needs to have a plan devised around keeping the player quiet. But this might open things up for quarterback Jalen Hurts and a passing attack led by the wide receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Couple this with an explosive young defense and playing at Lincoln Financial Field, it's not hard to see why the Panthers will go into this contest as heavy underdogs. The pressure is all on Philadelphia considering they're in a fight with the Washington Commanders for the NFC East crown, so playing with an added sense of freedom is key.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (3-10)
It would be a bombshell of epic proportions if the Panthers got anything from this one. Being 3-10 at this juncture isn't ideal, but it's a whole lot better than how things looked just a couple of weeks ago. And in all honesty, any positives Dave Canales can take from the second half of 2024 will be a bonus.