Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 3-8 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Cardinals - Week 16
- Date: Sunday, December 22
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV channel: FOX
The Carolina Panthers conclude their regular-season home engagements with a home clash with the Arizona Cardinals. This is another winnable game, but the NFC West outfit has plenty to play for with the division title there for the taking.
Arizona is currently second behind the Seattle Seahawks. Both boast a 6-5 record through 11 games. It's a fine margin situation with the San Francisco 49ers also holding out hope despite languishing at 5-6.
The Panthers will be playing the role of spoiler. That's the best they can hope for after a disastrous start to the campaign. Things are looking up now, but this still represents a stern test of their credentials.
Arizona has some outstanding young playmakers. Quarterback Kyler Murray is playing at a high level and his mobility could hurt the Panthers if gap discipline becomes an issue. James Conner is a bruising running back capable of setting the tone if afforded enough space. Rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride are a devastating duo in the passing game.
The Cardinals also have an improving defense with the explosiveness and dynamism to wreak havoc. Bryce Young must remain composed when pressure arrives. The signal-caller also needs to manipulate veteran safety Budda Baker enough to ensure he doesn't become too influential.
If Canales can relax his players enough and the home support spurs them on, there's nothing to suggest Carolina cannot be incredibly competitive. This bears more significance when one considers the high-stakes situation facing Arizona, so the pressure is all on Jonathan Gannon's men to produce the goods.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (6-9)
This, much like every game upcoming over the next month, could easily go the other way. But with positivity high and confidence growing around the Panthers, putting a consistent run of good results together isn't out of the realm of possibility.