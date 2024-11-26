Bryce Young and 4 other Carolina Panthers whose stock is soaring after Week 12
By Dean Jones
For a team sitting at 3-8, there is more optimism around the Carolina Panthers than most bottom-feeders around the league. This is thanks in no small part to some notable progress in recent weeks.
After beating the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants before the bye week, the Panthers got a much sterner test of their credentials upon their return to action. The Kansas City Chiefs were overwhelming favorites at Bank of America Stadium. They needed a last-second field goal to get the job done after a much-improved performance from Dave Canales' squad.
Another primary reason behind Carolina's recent resurgence is the enhancements in Bryce Young's game. The former No. 1 overall selection looks like someone capable of becoming the team's long-term option under center. He's growing in confidence and making things happen. His performance versus the Chiefs was arguably the best of his professional career to date.
The signs are promising where the former Alabama standout is concerned. With this in mind, here are five Panthers players, including Young, with soaring stock after their encouraging Week 12 loss.
Carolina Panthers players with soaring stock after Week 12 vs. Chiefs
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young looks like a different player. You can see it in his overall demeanor. You can also see it by the way he's distributing the football and taking charge of the Carolina Panthers' offense.
Going toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes was the clearest sign yet that things are trending up at long last. Young's passionate rallying cry to the locker room raised eyebrows among his teammates and left no doubt he's evolving as a leader. Everyone is fully behind the Heisman Trophy winner, and Dave Canales is done playing mind games regarding his status.
This is a far cry from how things appeared earlier in the campaign.
A dejected, confidence-sapped Young was benched after just two games. Talk of being one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history and a potential trade soon followed. The second-year pro displayed tremendous resolve to bounce back and grasp his chance when it came again. Taking a step back might be the best thing to ever happen to him.
Building on this over the next six games is crucial. Young has the tools to get the job done in key moments. He's also got the support of everyone associated with the Panthers for the first time in a while.