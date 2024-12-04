Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 3-9 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys - Week 15
- Date: Sunday, December 15
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV channel: FOX
This is a tough one to call.
The Carolina Panthers entertain the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium in Week 15. It's a chance to take another notable scalp on home soil and inspire confidence this downtrodden franchise can pick itself off the canvas in the coming years. But taking the NFC East outfit lightly is not an option.
Things looked bleak for the Cowboys a few short weeks ago. Their offseason hype amounted to nothing and they were languishing among the league's bottom feeders. All hope seemed lost for head coach Mike McCarthy, but he's starting to see signs of life in his squad over the last fortnight.
Dallas caused an upset at the Washington Commanders before disposing of the New York Giants last time out. All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons was in a bullish mood regarding the team's wildcard hopes, although that seems like a pipedream considering their deficit right now.
That's of no consequence to the Panthers. They're treading water with a top-five draft selection staring them in the face once again. But if Dave Canales' squad doesn't get their confidence obliterated at the Philadelphia Eagles, they'll fancy their chances in this one.
The Cowboys are not the force of old. They are missing star quarterback Dak Prescott, their offensive line is regressing considerably, and the defense is soft up the middle against the run. This is something the Panthers can exploit, especially if second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks is ready for a heftier workload by this point.
Brooks flashed when called upon versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and got more work than his long-awaited debut. Setting the tone is crucial, which comes by winning in the trenches and running the football to control the clock.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (4-10)
If the Panthers have a legitimate 1-2 punch at running back, the better their chances will be. And if stud cornerback Jaycee Horn restricts wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's influence, Carolina has a shot.