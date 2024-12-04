Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 3-9 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Buccaneers - Week 17
- Date: Sunday, December 29
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV channel: CBS
The Carolina Panthers came out of their home tie against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with credit. Costly errors and frail defense ended up being their demise, but taking them to overtime represented another moral triumph amid the doom and gloom.
Once the Panthers find ways to win close games through resolve and the right mindset, it won't be much longer before Carolina begins surging up peoples' perceptions. Until then, they have to learn on the fly.
There is a chance for head coach Dave Canales to gain revenge on his former employers before the campaign concludes. The Panthers travel to Raymond James Stadium in Week 17, which is the first chance he's had to go back since accepting the top job in Carolina.
The Panthers coped well with almost everything the Buccaneers threw at them last weekend. Bryce Young took another leap forward with a masterful performance in a high-pressure situation. If the signal-caller continues to develop in the weeks leading up to this one, Tampa Bay will have a sense of trepidation.
Not since Young's college days has the fear factor been attached to his on-field production. The poise and conviction with which he's gone about his business since being reintroduced into the starting lineup have the Panthers believing they can compete in any game with his presence under center. Something that's bolstering his hopes of another opportunity in 2025 along the way.
Much like the situation versus the Arizona Cardinals, the pressure will be on Carolina's opponents. The Buccaneers are right in the thick of things with the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South championship. It's a fine margins situation made worse by the fact only one team from the division is going to make it. Either could genuinely attain the crown right now.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (4-12)
Carolina can take great heart from the way they performed during their first meeting against the Buccaneers. Losing cannot be completely dismissed, especially with Tampa Bay aiming to make a big push for the postseason.