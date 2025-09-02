Predicting the Panthers' first five games of massive 2025 season

Carolina Panthers at Cardinals - Week 2

Date: Sunday, September 14

Time: 4.05 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium

Channel: CBS

Another road voyage awaits the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. This one could arguably be more challenging than the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the Arizona Cardinals being tipped as a dark-horse playoff challenger by some analysts around the media.

Everything is in place for the Cardinals to improve. They have a solid young core and coaching continuity. They have some experienced veterans on defense, including the likes of safety Budda Baker and newly acquired edge rusher Josh Sweat. Rookie cornerback Will Johnson was a first-round pick before injury problems surfaced, so it's not hard to see why Arizona could cause the Panthers problems.

The Panthers must win in the trenches to stand any chance of success. This bears more significance on defense and counteracting the rushing threat posed by running back James Conner and dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray.

Nickel cornerback Chau Smith-Wade could have his work cut out against prolific tight end Trey McBride. Ejiro Evero must think on his feet if things aren't going to plan initially. But as fans have seen over the last two years, adjusting positively isn't exactly one of his strengths.

Prediction: Loss (1-1)

The Panthers will give it everything, but this might be a step too far at this early stage of the campaign.

Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons - Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 21

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

The Panthers' long-awaited regular-season curtain raiser at Bank of America Stadium sees a familiar foe come to town. If Dave Canales wants his squad to enter the NFC South title picture, beating the Atlanta Falcons on home soil would be the best way to announce themselves.

Carolina's last game of 2024 saw them memorably beat the Falcons in overtime. It was arguably Bryce Young's best performance since being drafted No. 1 overall. But the key to victory will be stopping running back Bijan Robinson from taking over proceedings.

Robinson is a superstar in waiting. The former Texas standout made the Pro Bowl in his second season, gaining 1,887 all-purpose yards (rushing and receiving) and 15 touchdowns. This will be the litmus test for Carolina's run defense, which was nothing short of woeful last season.

If certain individuals are contained, the Panthers know they are more than a match for Atlanta. Young will be brimming with confidence after his success against the Falcons last season. If Tetairoa McMillan can get the better of his matchup with cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr., that's only going to help Carolina's cause.

Prediction: Win (2-1)

Division games early in the season are always difficult to predict. But the Panthers have more than enough to give the Falcons another shock.