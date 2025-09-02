Predicting the Panthers' first five games of massive 2025 season

Carolina Panthers at Patriots - Week 4

Date: Sunday, September 28

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Channel: FOX

The Carolina Panthers don't plan on being a pushover in 2025. That's also the case where the New England Patriots are concerned.

Mike Vrabel changed the culture immediately. He's a no-nonsense coach held in the highest regard around the league. Everyone has bought into his way of thinking, which leaves many wondering just how many improvements the team can make in Year 1 under his leadership.

This is a challenge the Panthers must be ready for. The Patriots have a future franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. They acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs and spent their first-round pick on left tackle Will Campbell.

TreVeyon Henderson could be a dynamic game-changer at the running back position, which is a threat Carolina needs to counteract effectively.

New England's defense is led by cornerback Christian Gonzaleez and defensive lineman Milton Williams, who was a high-priority target in free agency for the Panthers before the Patriots came over the top with a bigger offer. That adds an extra wrinkle to this equation, but Carolina's primary focus is getting ready for a physical challenge.

Prediction: Loss (2-2)

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Panthers win this one. It also wouldn't be a surprise to see them get beaten by fine margins.

Carolina Panthers vs. Dolphins - Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 5

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

It's been an offseason of significant changes for the Miami Dolphins. They are a team in flux with their 2025 aspirations hanging by a thread. The Panthers will be looking to pile more misery on Mike McDaniel in a crossroads campaign for the head coach.

The Dolphins won't be a pushover by any stretch of the imagination. They have some electrifying players on offense capable of doing damage if the game plan fails. Tua Tagovailoa remains their guy under center, but the concussion issues that once again blighted his 2024 campaign mean there is just no telling what one more brutal hit will do to his future career ambitions.

Miami's defense has two explosive pass rushers in Chop Robinson and Bradley Chubb. They have an experienced leader on the backend after acquiring Minkah Fitzpatrick in the trade that sent Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are a little soft up the middle, although that will probably change if Jaelen Phillips can get a better run of luck on the health front.

Prediction: Win (3-2)

The Panthers have nothing to fear. Keeping the likes of De'Von Achane, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle will be the primary objective. After that, everything else should take care of itself.

