Predicting the Panthers' next five games after 1-2 start in 2025

Carolina Panthers vs. Dolphins - Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 5

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

If the Carolina Panthers come into their Week 5 home clash with the Miami Dolphins on the back of two-straight victories, Bank of America Stadium will be rocking. Momentum will be surging, which might not be the case with the AFC East club if their opening to the campaign is any indication.

The Dolphins are 0-3 with nowhere to go but up. They showed some fight against the Buffalo Bills, but it's been largely underwhelming aside from that. Pressure is building, and murmurings of discontent in the locker room are rife. Mike McDaniel is on the hot seat, so there is a real need to turn this around for the head coach to survive the season.

Although the Dolphins are in the midst of a poor run, they cannot be taken lightly. They have an abundance of explosive weapons on offense. If Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De'Von Achane are left unattended at any stage, they will make the Panthers pay. Of course, this is all predicated on whether quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can get them the football, which is no guarantee if pressure arrives.

Prediction: Win (3-2)

Defensively, the Dolphins are vulnerable. They are currently giving up 225.3 passing yards per game and 145.0 rushing yards on average. That's something the Panthers can take advantage of if everyone gets on the same page.

Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys - Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 12

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

The Dallas Cowboys are at an early crossroads. They are beatable, but the Panthers have often fallen short against the NFC East outfit in recent years. This will also be a glorified home game, with opposition fans set to take over the stands at Bank of America Stadium in their customary fashion.

Carolina should have nothing to fear, especially if they come into the game on the back of three-straight wins. The Cowboys are shaky at best. Their inexplicable decision to trade All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers is already coming back to haunt them. It was intended to improve their performance against the run after they acquired interior defender Kenny Clark in the deal, but that has proven false so far.

The Chicago Bears ran Dallas into the ground in Week 3. They exposed the Cowboys' soft underbelly, and it already looks like it could be another long season for a team that gets hyped up beyond measure in the media every summer.

Containing the offense might also be easier if stud wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is still out by this point. Having some extra motivation going up against running back Miles Sanders won't hurt, either.

Prediction: Win (4-2)

Again, this won't be easy, but the Panthers can win with a good start.