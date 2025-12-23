The Pro Bowl omission Panthers fans saw coming but still can’t believe

There aren't many defensive linemen around the NFL who have impressed more than Derrick Brown this season. He returned from injury better than ever, becoming a driving force in helping the Carolina Panthers secure first place in the NFC South with just two games remaining.

Unfortunately, this wasn't enough for Brown to earn a fading individual honor that remains coveted.

Despite finishing third in the Pro Bowl fan voting, the former Auburn game-wrecker was not chosen to represent the NFC. And because this is nothing more than a glorified flag football game now, no offensive or defensive linemen are being named as alternates.

The Panthers did manage to get one Pro Bowler. For a second-straight year, cornerback Jaycee Horn earned the distinction, which was richly deserved for the shutdown presence. However, anyone who's followed Brown's campaign could see he was also worthy of selection beyond all doubt.

Derrick Brown has bigger things in his immediate future after Pro Bowl snub

Brown has been nothing short of sensational from start to finish. His five sacks and seven pass breakups (league-leading) are both career highs. The 2020 first-round pick has 29 run stops, ranked ninth. The fact that he is doing all this while being double- and even triple-teamed almost constantly makes it even more impressive.

Carolina wouldn't swap Brown for any other interior defender. He sets the tone on and off the field and has grown into an undisputed locker room leader whom everyone willingly follows into battle. When the Panthers need a big play on defense, he typically comes up with the goods. And the contract he signed before the 2024 campaign is starting to look like an absolute steal in the current market.

While Pro Bowl recognition would have been nice for Brown, he's not interested in personal accomplishments.

He's been around for some dark times in franchise history. This is the first legitimate chance Brown has had of making the playoffs, which will mean far more than any individual accolade if Carolina can get over the hump.

That remains the goal. Brown has been influential in keeping everyone's feet on the ground after good results and in ensuring standards return to expected levels after defeats. His impact on the Panthers goes way beyond the stat sheet, but fans are right to feel aggrieved that one of their legitimate franchise cornerstones didn't get the nod.

Jalen Carter (Philadelphia Eagles), Leonard Williams (Seattle Seahawks), and Quinnen Williams (Dallas Cowboys) were the interior defensive linemen who'll represent the NFC. All good players, but one could make a strong case for Brown outplaying them all this season.

Unfortunately, he's not on a fashionable team, and he doesn't play in a big market. But make no mistake, Brown and the Panthers are coming.