Re-grading the Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft class after two seasons

Scott Fitterer didn't do much right during his stint as Carolina Panthers general manager. Having an overbearing owner looking over his shoulder and piling on the pressure wasn't ideal, but it was clear from a long way out that this appointment was not going to bear fruit.

There was too much panic attached to Carolina's roster-building approach. David Tepper was sick of waiting for a winner to arrive and meddled at every turn. Matt Rhule was under pressure to save his job. Frank Reich was a terrible hire and lasted 11 games. It came as no surprise to see the Panthers go in a different direction with Fitterer as well when the 2023 campaign concluded.

Everything worked out well for Fitterer, who landed a front-office job with the Washington Commanders. The Panthers are also on sounder footing, although things haven't been easy for Dan Morgan and the new regime to steady the ship.

Fitterer's final draft class came in 2023. There was one major gamble atop the order and four other selections to strengthen the ranks. The returns haven't been great, but one shining light emerged.

With this in mind, we re-graded Carolina's 2023 NFL Draft class after two seasons in the pros.

Jammie Robinson - S

When Jammie Robinson had to wait until the fifth round to hear his name called, the safety declared there were not 144 better players in this draft. He came into the Carolina Panthers with a big chip on his shoulder. Unfortunately, the former Florida State standout fell out of favor quickly.

Robinson was a core special teams player as a rookie. He flashed promise in this area but remained a work in progress, gaining just seven percent of snaps on defense. The defensive back worked hard to retain his place on the roster, but the same pattern emerged and he was waived in December.

The Arizona Cardinals picked up Robinson off waivers, but he wasn't utilized on the rotation over the final month of the campaign. What the future holds is uncertain despite having two years remaining on his deal. A big effort is needed from the player if he manages to make it to the NFC West team's offseason program.

Draft Grade: D

Players taken this low down the pecking order are always a crapshoot. Some thrive and others wilt, that's just the way it is. But considering the bravado Robinson had upon joining the Panthers, fans were expecting more.