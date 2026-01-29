Regrading the Carolina Panthers' 2025 NFL Draft class after one season

Carolina Panthers drafted Cam Jackson

Defensive Line | Florida Gators

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 140

Adding to the defensive line wasn't a massive priority for the Carolina Panthers during the 2025 NFL Draft. That didn't stop Dan Morgan from using a Day 3 pick on Cam Jackson.

Derrick Brown was returning from injury. The Panthers splashed the cash on Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton. A'Shawn Robinson was still around, so Jackson had his work cut out trying to force his way onto the defensive rotation.

There was no danger of Jackson not making the roster. He was only tasked with 85 snaps on the defensive lineup in the regular season. However, his brute strength, which enabled him to push the pile, complemented what the Panthers did extremely well with their most established veterans.

Original Grade: B-

Regrade after Year 1: B

This season was always going to be a learning curve for Jackson. When he came into the squad, the interior lineman looked like he was ready for the moment. Hopefully, that trend continues in the coming months.

Carolina Panthers drafted Lathan Ransom

Safety | Ohio State Buckeyes

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 122

Lathan Ransom was riding on the crest of a wave entering the NFL. The physical safety came on the back of a college football national championship triumph with Ohio State, and the Carolina Panthers saw something in the player to bring him into the fold.

Ransom wasted no time in making his presence felt. His explosiveness and fearlessness took the summer by storm. And when the Panthers gave him the green light to impact matters on the defensive rotation, he was a revelation.

There were some lapses in coverage, but that's to be expected of a rookie. But Ransom's ability to make tone-setting plays against the run and be utilized on blitz packages leaves plenty of hope for the future.

Original Grade: B+

Regrade after Year 1: A

Just why Ransom fell so far down the pecking order is anyone's guess. But the Panthers' gamble could pay off handsomely.

Carolina Panthers drafted Trevor Etienne

Running Back | Georgia Bulldogs

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 114

It was somewhat surprising to see the Carolina Panthers select a running back in the fourth round, especially after signing Rico Dowdle in free agency. That was a short-term investment, while Trevor Etienne was a bet on his long-term upside.

Nobody expected Etienne to unseat either Dowdle or Chuba Hubbard on the depth chart. That proved to be the case, but the former Georgia standout found another way to make a leading contribution in his rookie year.

Etienne locked down the starting kick returner roles. He accumulated 1003 punt and kick return yards, which was enormously encouraging. Some critical mistakes at key moments were frustrating, but if he can eradicate these concentration lapses from his game, this spot could be his long-term home.

Original Grade: B

Regrade after Year 1: B

Whether Etienne can gain more carries next season is dependent on Jonathon Brooks' return and whether any more reinforcements come into the fold.