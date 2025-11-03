Revived Panthers are finally becoming the team Dave Canales wanted

It's taken a while, as expected, but the Carolina Panthers are finally starting to show signs of life with head coach Dave Canales leading the charge. His culture shift is bearing fruit, and this perennial struggler now finds itself in NFC South title contention at 5-4 with some winnable games upcoming.

Fans haven't been this positive in years. They are typically examining draft standings, doing mock drafts, and delving deeper into potential free-agent targets at this time of year. Now, they are looking forward to the second half of 2025, regardless of how it turns out.

More importantly, the Panthers have finally found an identity they can depend on.

Carolina Panthers have finally found the identity Dave Canales craved

The Bleacher Report analysis team believes the Panthers are firmly established as a run-first offense, with quarterback Bryce Young managing games effectively and doing what he needs to, depending on the matchup. It might sound simple, but it's quickly become the catalyst behind Carolina's mini-renaissance.

"The Carolina Panthers have experimented with their approach this season. At 5-4, who they are as a team has become obvious. They are a run first team, with a rock-solid complementary defense. The approach is as old as time when it comes to professional football. It's proven, and Carolina shouldn't stray from it any longer. There's no reason to think Bryce Young is magically going to develop into the player the organization originally thought upon selecting him with the No. 1 overall pick two years ago. Instead, he can turn around and hand the ball off to Rico Dowdle, because it works." The Bleacher Report analysts

Rico Dowdle has been nothing short of a revelation when tasked with significant responsibilities. The Panthers thought they owed Chuba Hubbard loyalty, but the gulf in quality between the two right now is crystal clear. It's more explosive and aggressive whenever the South Carolina product sets the tone, and everyone follows his lead.

Young makes mistakes when he forces the issue. He's much more assured when he can take what the defense gives him and control the tempo of drives. He's now got a running back that allows him to work within a structure, and Canales has found the right balance.

Canales always wanted the Panthers to become a dynamic rushing attack. He said as much when he got the gig. Hubbard did an admirable job of this beforehand, but Dowdle is offering the athletic skill set more in keeping with the coach's schematic concepts.

If the same trend continues, and Ejiro Evero's defense continues its impressive recent resurgence, the Panthers are not going to be an easy out for anybody.