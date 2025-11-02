Panthers star makes extension buzz impossible to ignore after powerhouse effort

It was all hands on deck for the Carolina Panthers as they looked to cause a monumental upset over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They were heavy underdogs and short-handed due to injury. But not for the first time this season, head coach Dave Canales' squad proved they are made of sterner stuff.

And there was one dominant performance that makes Dan Morgan's next big-money move crystal clear.

Carolina's offensive line was decimated by health issues. They are still without long-term absentee Robert Hunt. He was joined on the sidelines by starting center Cade Mays. Prolific right tackle Taylor Moton suited up but wasn't risked. To make matters worse, Chandler Zavala got hurt relatively early in his first game back.

Ikem Ekwonu cementing his claims for new deal from the Carolina Panthers

The established stars had to come to the fore against Green Bay's formidable defensive front. They answered the call in no uncertain terms.

Damien Lewis was outstanding. But without examining the game film in greater detail, this might have been Ikem Ekwonu's most accomplished performance since joining the Panthers as the No. 6 overall selection in 2022.

Ekwonu was a brick wall, nullifying edge rusher Micah Parsons from start to finish. His pass-protection technique was first-class. And, as usual, his crushing capabilities against the run played a significant role in another big afternoon for Rico Dowdle.

The former North Carolina State standout was almost flawless. Parsons had 16 pass-rushing snaps throughout the contest and gained zero quarterback pressures for the first time in his career. That is a testament to the blocking concepts and Ekwonu's exceptional consistency to hold his ground, mirroring the All-Pro well and keeping him at arm's length.

He didn't do it alone. The Panthers double-teamed Parsons often. But there were also times when Ekwonu was left on an island with equal success. This only rubber-stamps the notion that a bumper new contract extension will be ready to sign sooner rather than later.

That is not going to be cheap. However, Ekwonu is finally starting to emerge as a franchise cornerstone — someone capable of protecting quarterback Bryce Young's blindside for years to come. It's been a rollercoaster to get him to this point, but the journey was just as important as the destination.

Ekwonu's new deal is likely to be more than $20 million per season on average. But a few more displays like this, coupled with some extra polish across the board, would make this an extremely sound investment.

Given the way Morgan has rewarded those drafted by the Panthers who have shown their worth, it might not be much longer before something is officially confirmed.