Panthers’ Ikem Ekwonu enters 2025 with millions on the line

The Carolina Panthers triggered Ikem Ekwonu's fifth-year option this offseason. This was a no-brainer move considering the improvements made by the left tackle last season. However, there is still a lot of hard work ahead in pursuit of receiving a longer, more lucrative commitment from the franchise.

Ekwonu bounced back from a disappointing sophomore campaign. The No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft put additional pressure on himself, freely admitting that complacency crept into his approach. He paid a heavy price, but the introduction of offensive line coach Joe Gilbert gave him the lift needed to excel.

It wasn't perfect, not by any stretch of the imagination. Ekwonu needs technical refinement despite displaying growth as a pass protector. The number of penalties conceded was also too high, so nothing less than improvements will do this offseason.

Carolina Panthers insider highlights Ikem Ekwonu's high stakes in 2025

This was a topic discussed in greater detail by Joe Person from The Athletic. He thought Ekwonu faced a pivotal campaign in 2025, one that could have major financial ramifications depending on how things shake out.

"[Ikem] Ekwonu is sitting in the same spot as [Jaycee] Horn last year — a one-time first-round pick at an important position looking for a life-changing contract. The Panthers negotiated with their left tackle on an extension before picking up his fifth-year option, which is worth a guaranteed $17.6 million in 2026. While Horn’s issues were staying on the field, Ekwonu’s have been related to performance — specifically, struggling to keep speed rushers off [Bryce] Young. Ekwonu’s pass protection was much better last year while working with offensive line coach Joe Gilbert. The tackle known as “Ickey” needs to continue on that upward trajectory to be rewarded." Joe Person

There are more positives around Ekwonu than at this stage last year. Dave Canales' blocking concepts played to his strengths. He became a crushing force on running plays and benefited enormously from Damien Lewis' presence alongside him on the interior.

Ensuring this upturn in performance levels becomes the norm rather than a fleeting flash in the pan is the primary goal in 2025. And make no mistake, complacency cannot become an issue again.

If Ekwonu can do this, he'll be rewarded accordingly.

Dan Morgan is eager to get his top stars locked up ahead of time. Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn, and Chuba Hubbard all got new deals before things got more complicated. If the North Carolina State graduate performs well enough, he can expect the same treatment.

Anything less could see the Panthers let things play out on the final year of his deal. That's how high the stakes are for Ekwonu in 2025.

