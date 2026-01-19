Richard Sherman calls out the Jaycee Horn snub everyone is ignoring

There were far more positives than negatives to take from head coach Dave Canales' second season. The Carolina Panthers exceeded expectations, returning to the playoffs as NFC South champions and running the Los Angeles Rams extremely close before falling in an agonizing defeat.

Success stories across the roster were in plentiful supply. Franchise cornerstones stepped up, young players developed encouragingly, and several veterans proved capable of being part of Carolina's ambitious project in the long term. One of the biggest positives from Jaycee Horn, who once again showcased his credentials as one of the league's premier shutdown cornerbacks.

Horn was a revelation. His partnership with Mike Jackson Sr. was up there with anything around the league. The No. 8 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft earned his second Pro Bowl distinction, and deservedly so. However, he was overlooked for the prestigious All-Pro honor.

Richard Sherman couldn't believe Carolina Panthers didn't have an All-Pro in Jaycee Horn

That did not sit well with Richard Sherman, who knows a thing or two about playing the cornerback position. The five-time Pro Bowler turned Amazon Prime analyst couldn't believe Horn wasn't named to the All-Pro team this year. And almost every Panthers fan nodded in agreement.

The Panthers extended Horn before the season. He instantly provided general manager Dan Morgan with vindication, locking down almost everyone in his path and increasing his leadership influence behind the scenes for good measure.

The former South Carolina standout gave up just 48.4 percent of targets thrown in his direction and a 72.3 passer rating when targeted. Horn's missed tackle numbers were way higher than normal. That is somewhat concerning, but there are very few (if any) cornerbacks the Panthers would swap for him right now.

Being overlooked for the All-Pro squad will only serve to motivate Horn further next season and beyond. He's had two straight seasons with almost no serious injury problems, and it shows. The player's talent was never in question, and now that he knows how to stay healthy, it's all systems go.

Carolina's defense still needs more. Morgan's already stated his intent to acquire more explosive pass-rushers, and the linebacking corps could also use an upgrade. What cannot be disputed is Horn and Jackson's credentials as a legitimate 1-2 punch that completely changes how opposing offenses operate.

Derek Stingley Jr. and Quinyon Mitchell were the first-team All-Pros. Patrick Surtain II and Devon Witherspoon made the second team. Horn was on the outside looking in, but that might not be the case for much longer if additional improvements arrive.

And Horn will not lack motivation, that's for sure.