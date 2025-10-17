Rico Dowdle just flipped his season and a former pro finally took notice

The Carolina Panthers got more than they bargained for with Rico Dowdle over the last two games. Fans weren't sure what to expect from the talented but underused running back after Chuba Hubbard suffered a calf injury, but he was nothing short of superb.

Dowdle took on the bell-cow role and thrived. He gained more than 200 rushing yards in the Miami Dolphins before breaking the franchise record for yards from scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys, his former team. This completely changed Carolina's backfield dynamic. It also shifted the player's season along the way.

The Panthers are expected to get Hubbard back this weekend against the New York Jets. Dowdle will still have an important part to play, and one former professional recognized his exceptional contribution that brought him back into the national spotlight.

Carolina Panthers have one of the league's ascending running backs in Rico Dowdle

Maurice Jones-Drew, who racked up 11,111 yards from scrimmage and 79 combined touchdowns throughout his career, now works as an analyst for the NFL Network. He also does a weekly running back rankings during the season, and Dowdle now finds himself at No. 6 on the list after his meteoric rise.

"Dowdle has made the most of his opportunities -- though that feels like an understatement. The first-year Panther posted 234 scrimmage yards in the Week 5 win over Miami and backed that up with a whopping 239 yards against the Cowboys on Sunday. That effort made him the seventh player in NFL history to record at least 230 scrimmage yards in back-to-back games. He's quickly blossoming into a do-it-all weapon for Dave Canales and Bryce Young. There are already questions about how Canales will handle his backs' usage when Hubbard returns." Maurice Jones-Drew

This is nothing more than Dowdle deserves. He's provided a sense of urgency and aggression when Carolina needed it most. He took on the responsibility of being the top guy and shone behind the Panthers' dominant offensive line. It's made controlling the clock easier, and quarterback Bryce Young is also benefiting greatly from a dependable ground attack to lean on.

Regardless of who starts moving forward, the Panthers have a legitimate 1-2 backfield punch that is going to be incredibly difficult for opposing defenses to stop. It set the tone, it fit seamlessly into head coach Dave Canales' offensive philosophy, and Carolina is back in the fight when hope was fading over its first four games.

Dowdle's gone from a relative afterthought to an integral part of the team's strategy. If the same trend continues, another deal couldn't be dismissed.