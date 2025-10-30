Rival rips Panthers veteran A'Shawn Robinson after ugly post-game clash

Emotions were running high after the Carolina Panthers suffered a heavy loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. And for veteran defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson, they went over the edge.

Robinson and Bills' offensive lineman Dion Dawkins got into a scuffle after the game. Both players had to be pulled apart, with the Panthers starter visibly losing his cool as his teammates tried valiantly to pull him away from the scene. It was a little embarrassing and a sign of how poorly things had gone for Carolina during the clash.

It's a violent, tense, and physical game. Robinson is experienced enough to know better, but everyone loses their cool sometimes. As for Dawkins? He was perplexed by the situation, almost mocking Carolina's lineman for his conduct.

Dion Dawkins blasts A'Shawn Robinson for attitude before and during Carolina Panthers' loss

Dawkins revealed on a podcast appearance with Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. that Robinson was always intending to fight him after the game, even when he was trying to give advice. The four-time Pro Bowl left tackle wondered why his adversary was waiting until after the contest to show his mettle. Had he done it during the contest, things could have been a little different for the Panthers during a disastrous afternoon at the office.

"Dudes in this league are corny" 👀



Dion Dawkins after Sunday's postgame scuffle with Panthers pic.twitter.com/Pz204peJCZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2025

The Panthers were on the losing end of their trench battle with Buffalo's offensive line. Robinson was trying to make the improvements needed, but he was always fighting a losing battle. He lost his composure and didn't come out of the situation favorably. And at the end of the day, the result spoke for itself.

Chalk this up to tempers flaring and nothing more. Robinson is a dependable pro who's played well at the nose tackle spot this season. The Panthers trust him to set the tone, and he's done a good job of that. This one got away from him and Carolina, so there will be an eagerness to put things right in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers.

Easier said than done versus the NFC's No. 1 seed, but Robinson needs to do a better job of harnessing his aggression moving forward. It sounds easy, but it's not. And the slightest shift in demeanor can give the opposition the upper hand, which Dawkins managed to do from start to finish.

Even those who've been around the league a long time have the odd lapse. You're never too old to learn lessons, but Robinson should be able to shake this off and refocus on the immediate task at hand.