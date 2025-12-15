Robert Griffin III just affirmed what Panthers fans have known for months

Even though the Carolina Panthers blew their big opportunity to tighten their grip on the NFC South against the New Orleans Saints, it wasn't all doom and gloom. Head coach Dave Canales' group still has destiny in its hands, and a few players emerged from an otherwise underwhelming afternoon with credit.

That might seem far-fetched, but keeping the bigger picture in mind is crucial. The Panthers are not out of the fight yet. This was a blow, but Carolina has fought back in the face of adversity before. They are more than capable of doing the same again.

Until then, Canales will be focusing on the positives. And former quarterback-turned-FOX Sports analyst Robert Griffin III highlighted one major plus that emerged at the Caesars Superdome.

And it only affirmed what Panthers fans have been saying for months.

Robert Griffin III hailed Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson Sr.'s understated influence

Griffin noted how well veteran cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. was performing throughout the contest. The Heisman Trophy winner from Baylor stated that the coaching staff was highly complimentary of the defensive back, believing he wasn't getting enough credit. The once dynamic dual-threat signal-caller agreed, claiming that more fans around the league should be paying attention to his production levels.

Jackson has come to life in recent weeks. He's always been a steady, dependable corner opposite Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn, but he turned things up a notch as Carolina looks to book its first playoff spot since 2017.

The Panthers got much more than they bargained for with Jackson. General manager Dan Morgan moved swiftly to acquire the player just before the 2024 season via trade from the Seattle Seahawks. Had Dane Jackson not injured his hamstring, things may have been different. But giving up seventh-round linebacker Michael Barrett in return represented a bargain of epic proportions.

Unfortunately, Jackson's sterling effort wasn't enough to get the Panthers over the hump. The Saints had the perfect game plan to stifle every area. And when they began targeting Horn down the stretch, they were surprisingly successful.

Jackson urged his teammates to stay focused and consistent as they led into the game. He met his end of the bargain, but several others fluffed their lines. A massive effort is needed to get it right, and the stakes are even higher this weekend when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers descend on Bank of America Stadium.

Griffin saw what fans have witnessed consistently this season from Jackson. Hopefully, the same trend continues over Carolina's final three regular-season engagements before the team's fate is decided.