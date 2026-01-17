Robert Hunt injury uncertainty leaves Panthers facing pivotal free agency choice

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales face the task of deciding on the future of their free agents. After working hard to reach the playoffs, they must now focus on improving offensive consistency to increase their chances of advancing.

Among the 24 free agents, five are offensive linemen. Carolina has several reasons to strengthen its protection, including protecting the quarterback and improving its struggling run game.

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu ruptured his patellar tendon, creating a gaping hole that must be filled. However, Pro Bowl right guard Robert Hunt also left the wild-card playoff loss after feeling something pop in his pectoral muscle.

Austin Corbett replaced Hunt once he came off injured reserve. The veteran contributed to a successful Panthers season, and Carolina might offer him an extension to provide insurance.

Robert Hunt's status could determine whether Carolina Panthers extend Austin Corbett

Corbett turns 31 this year and has played 94 NFL games, including 39 with Carolina. An offensive guard in his early 30s is ideal for developing continuity, especially with two potential uncertainties entering the season. Having a seasoned player available provides a learning opportunity for the other guys and helps the position group grow.

Price point is everything. Restructures and cuts can help manipulate the salary cap, but you would want to save that spending for impact players. Spotrac has Corbert's calculated market value at $1.62 million, which gives Carolina a good meeting point for a potential agreement.

Ensuring Bryce Young stays protected is crucial to maintaining the offense's momentum. Corbett allowed only three sacks and drew one penalty over 673 offensive snaps in 2025. He also gave up just one quarterback hit and a total of 14 pressures. Keeping him around should be relatively straightforward if he's willing.

Corbett also provides valuable run-blocking support, making him a priority to retain. Morgan and Canales should focus on adding playmakers who can generate explosive plays, but keeping the former Nevada standout will help sustain a tough, physical run game, regardless of who is carrying the football.

Nothing has been confirmed one way or another, but Corbett's experience, skill, and cost-effectiveness make him one of the more likely candidates to be re-signed. And if Hunt's pectoral injury is long-term, the Panthers have a ready-made contingency plan.

Carolina's outlook for 2026 is very promising, but success hinges on strengthening the offensive line. Corbett may be looking for a chance to start elsewhere. If not, he should be extended.