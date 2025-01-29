Rumored Panthers free-agent target would instantly legitimize 2025 playoff push

The Carolina Panthers need to get better on defense this offseason. That isn't lost on general manager Dan Morgan, who outlined his desire to be aggressive after deciding to retain defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Giving Evero a reprieve was a contentious issue among the fanbase. Some believe the 3-4 base scheme isn't fit for purpose and there's been no improvement against the run during his two years in Carolina. That's not an opinion shared by head coach Dave Canales, who thinks the system can reap rewards if the personnel is upgraded.

How the Panthers go about this is the big question. Nobody aside from a select few should consider their positions safe. Derrick Brown's return from injury should help, but not even the Pro Bowl defensive lineman will move the needle enough.

If Morgan is true to his word and treats defensive acquisitions with the urgency they deserve, making a big splash in free agency comes into the equation. It's a deep draft class for defensive linemen and edge rushers. That shouldn't stop the Panthers from finding an immediate difference-maker if the right opportunity comes along.

A respected insider believes the Panthers could be lurking for one of the biggest names on the market.

Insider believes Carolina Panthers could target Khalil Mack in free agency

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN named Carolina as a team that might have an interest in edge rusher Khalil Mack. The prolific veteran is not retiring just yet after another stellar year with the Los Angeles Chargers, who'd like to re-sign him. If not, the insider thought the Panthers would be among those who'd throw their hat into the ring.

"The sense is Los Angeles will make efforts to re-sign [Khalil] Mack, who will play in 2025 after he said he needed to take time to mull his future following the season. The Chargers believe he embodies the spirit of the team's toughness. But many teams will be lurking for potential pass-rush help, including -- but not limited to -- Atlanta and Carolina." Jeremy Fowler

Mack hasn't got many years left before hanging up his cleats. If he hits the market and the Panthers convince him to join their ambitious project, it would instantly legitimize their playoff push in 2025.

Even at 33 years old, Mack was among the league's most dominant edge defenders in 2024. He was a relentless force against the run, ranking second among players at the position league-wide according to Pro Football Focus. Although the three-time All-Pro didn't stuff the stat sheet sack-wise, his six batted passes made a significant impact.

Acquiring Mack would be cheaper than in years past given his age. However, the Panthers won't be alone if the Chargers cannot work something out with the nine-time Pro Bowler.

Mack's made plenty of money during his career. He'd probably look for the right fit with a team boasting legitimate chances of contention if he left Los Angeles. That'll be a tall order for the Panthers, but there's no harm in trying.

And if Morgan and Evero got him to sign on the dotted line, it represents a major statement of intent.

