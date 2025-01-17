Sam Franklin Jr. and 4 Panthers fan favorites who might not be back in 2025

Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers C

Cade Mays became something of a cult figure during his time with the Carolina Panthers. The burly offensive lineman's fun-loving attitude and unrivaled positivity were hard to root against. Unfortunately, there was no sentiment attached under the new regime and he didn't do enough to make the initial 53-man roster.

Mays landed on the New York Giants practice squad shortly after. When starting center Austin Corbett was ruled out for the season with a torn bicep, the Panthers brought him back onto the team.

Things got even better for Mays after that. Ikem Ekwonu's complication forced Brady Christensen to the blindside. The former sixth-round pick assumed responsibilities at the center spot and maintained his position as the No. 1 for most of Carolina's remaining regular-season engagements.

More importantly, Mays' production to a major step forward. He benefitted enormously from the presence of Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt alongside him on the interior. It wasn't perfect by any stretch, but it was night and day compared to anything the Tennessee product put on tape previously.

Mays' pass-blocking grade of 74.9 from Pro Football Focus ranked ninth out of 64 qualifying centers. He didn't allow a sack and conceded just 10 pressures from 327 passing plays. Another new deal might not arrive, but the Panthers would be wise to offer him a short-term agreement if he can build on a promising year.

Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE

Tommy Tremble is an enigmatic figure. He's not quite fulfilled his athletic promise for one reason or another. What the future holds beyond the campaign is up in the air.

Tremble's early development was severely mismanaged by the previous regime. The former third-round pick didn't work on his route technique and it showed. That's on Matt Rhule's coaching more than anything else, so he was fighting a losing battle almost from the outset.

Head coach Dave Canales saw something in Tremble this offseason. His tone-setting work ethic and emerging leadership came in for significant praise over the summer. Unfortunately for the Notre Dame product, injuries held him back.

There were more flashes in the passing game from Tremble upon his return to the lineup. His blocking ability has always been a strength. He should get another deal — albeit a short-term one to see if his skill set can grow further under the coaching staff. But until something gets confirmed officially, there's always doubt.

With Ian Thomas' time with the organization coming to an end, the Panthers could easily decide to retain Tremble and utilize him as a blocker while also involving him in the passing game. That shouldn't prevent them from adding another to go with rookie fourth-rounder Ja'Tavion Sanders.