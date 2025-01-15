Tommy Tremble and 4 players who did not live up to Panthers' expectations in 2024

General manager Dan Morgan has plenty of food for thought heading into his second offseason at the helm. The Carolina Panthers finished with five wins and another top-10 draft pick, but the on-field improvements and enhanced culture within the locker room represent hope for the future.

It might take a little longer to contend. The Panthers are on the right track after so long in the football wilderness. At the same time, their situation remains precarious despite the newfound stability and positivity.

One of the first items on Morgan's agenda is the current playing personnel. Some far exceeded expectations and proved their worth. Less heralded individuals earned the right to assume bigger roles in 2025. If the correct recruits are sought in free agency and selected during the draft, the Panthers might just have a chance of attaining their first winning record under team owner David Tepper next season.

Others failed to reach their billing. With this in mind, here are five players who didn't live up to the Panthers' expectations in 2024. We'll start with enigmatic tight-end Tommy Tremble.

Players who did not live up to Carolina Panthers' expectations in 2024

Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE

The Carolina Panthers were looking for Tommy Tremble to take a giant leap forward in 2024. Head coach Dave Canales praised the tight end's work ethic and emerging leadership throughout the offseason. It was much of the same when competitive action commenced.

Tremble had injury issues that hindered his progress once again. The former third-round pick flashed as a pass-catcher without becoming truly dominant. Carolina was possibly expecting more from the Notre Dame product, which leaves them with a complex conundrum this offseason.

Those in power must decide whether to keep Tremble around or let the player take his chances elsewhere. His athleticism and ability as a blocker could see a short-term extension come his way if the money works for all parties. That should not stop the Panthers from examining potential upgrades in free agency or the draft.

Tremble will only be 25 years old when the 2025 season gets here. He's got his best football ahead of him, but there is some significant refinement needed in pursuit of becoming a complete package.

Ian Thomas is also out of contract. There's no chance he comes back, so keeping continuity with Tremble, promising rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders and a new addition to the ranks could bear fruit for Canales' offense.