Schedule leak drags David Tepper to the scene of the crime in Week 1 opener

Carolina Panthers fans are eagerly anticipating the NFL's official schedule release. Expectations are higher than ever entering the second season under head coach Dave Canales. After years of languishing among the bottom feeders, there's a genuine belief that they can push for a winning record next time around.

And if a rumored leak is accurate, the Panthers get the first chance to pile more misery on a once-generational quarterback to begin the campaign.

Carolina Panthers will reportedly travel to the Jaguars in Week 1

According to Travis Hancock from WFNZ Charlotte, the Panthers will travel to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. It could have been a lot worse, although EverBank Stadium doesn't hold especially fond memories for Carolina in recent years.

It also takes team owner David Tepper back to the scene of the crime.

The billionaire hedge fund manager hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons during his last trip to Jacksonville. With the Panthers getting humiliated on the field and another campaign falling into the abyss, Tepper threw a drink over fans, costing him $500,000 and bringing further disgrace to his door.

That was arguably the epiphany Tepper needed to change his ways. He's rarely seen in front of the media or the spotlight these days. The owner is taking a back seat, meddling less in the football operation, and is enthused about the project's direction. This will be a full-circle moment for him, and the Panthers will be hoping for a better result.

All the pressure will be on Jacksonville. They have a new head coach in Liam Coen, who became the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator to get a top job quickly. Under fire quarterback Trevor Lawrence also needs an imposing start, and he'll see Carolina's revamped yet vulnerable defense as a good opportunity to do exactly that.

If those storylines weren't enough, the Panthers' newest running back will also debut against his brother. Trevor Etienne will be on the opposite sideline to his brother Travis right out of the gate, which represents another fascinating wrinkle to what should be a tremendous Week 1 clash.

And hopefully, Tepper will be satisfied enough to keep his drinks to himself this time.

