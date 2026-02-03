Soaring draft prospect could make Panthers' Cade Mays decision simple

The NFL announced that the salary cap ceiling will rise by roughly $22 million from the 2025 figure, with the final number expected to land between $301 and $305 million. While that sounds like a significant jump, it doesn’t translate to much relief for the Carolina Panthers.

This increase would place the Panthers’ available cap space somewhere between $14.9 and $19 million — and if that feels low, it’s because it is.

Carolina is projected to carry the third-most expensive offensive line in the league, with a payroll of roughly $145 million out of a projected $301 million in total cap space. Complicating matters further, starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon.

Cade Mays, Austin Corbett, Yosh Nijman, and Brady Christensen — who is coming off a torn Achilles — are all free agents as well. Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis will need to get creative if they want to improve protection while simultaneously lowering the cap hit, all while continuing to compete for the NFC South.

With that in mind, I took a trip to Mobile, Alabama, for the Panini Senior Bowl. The mission was simple: identify prospects who could step in and start for Carolina while easing the cap strain along both sides of the trenches, allowing the team to allocate resources elsewhere. I can report back that there was legitimate optimism, especially at the center position.

Carolina Panthers should have Sam Hecht on their radar after the Senior Bowl

The player who truly stood out was Kansas State center Sam Hecht. He was, in my opinion, the best interior protector in Mobile, consistently dominating whoever lined up across from him.

Hecht started two seasons at Kansas State, where he showed off his athleticism as a run blocker, routinely flying around the field. I asked him in Mobile what his favorite play call was to hear in the huddle. His response: “48 Center” — a concept where the center pulls out into space to open a lane for the running back.

Fast feet, excellent hand placement, and the speed to pull or reach-block in the run game. That sounds like the ideal center for the modern NFL —and a hand-in-glove fit for a team whose head coach remains committed to establishing the run.

To be clear, there is no such thing as a perfect prospect. As I continue to dive deeper into Hecht’s tape, there will be areas for improvement and refinement. But in Mobile, he passed the eye test with flying colors.

Quick feet and a strong anchor allowed him to dominate in one-on-one reps. His speed and technique helped consistently create rushing lanes during team drills.

Hecht’s value only increases when you consider his positional versatility. He told me he’s been taking reps at guard to show teams he can play all three interior offensive line positions. Carolina’s star guard duo, Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, are both nearing 30, and both contracts expire in 2028. It’s not hard to envision a scenario where the Panthers allow a 33- or 34-year-old Hunt to walk and slide Hecht into that role as his successor.

After speaking with Hecht, he mentioned he had a brief meeting with Carolina while in Mobile. Given the week he put together, I expect Panthers decision-makers to become very familiar with his name over the next few weeks, especially if the team is unable to retain starting center Mays when free agency opens.