Stars align for Panthers to give Christian McCaffrey ultimate slap in the face

The Carolina Panthers haven't quite been the same since trading running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. His All-Pro-caliber credentials were sorely missed, and some even paid with their jobs after things spiraled into oblivion following his departure.

Now, the Panthers get the chance to give McCaffrey the ultimate slap in the face.

Carolina didn't have a prime-time game last season. That was the cost of a two-win campaign, dysfunction behind the scenes, and suffering the embarrassment of handing over the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears. But that's all changed following some encouraging strides down the stretch from head coach Dave Canales' squad.

And there will be one storyline taking up the attention above all else.

Carolina Panthers given chance to beat Christian McCaffrey on prime time

Fans were eagerly anticipating the annual NFL schedule release. The Panthers were handed one prime-time game, which just so happens to be at the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 12.

The Panthers are set to lock horns with McCaffrey for the first time since trading him away in 2022. There will be a real sense of emotion from the player's side, who still holds the franchise in high regard despite being removed from the equation by previous general manager Scott Fitterer.

This should serve as some extra motivation for the Panthers. If they can get one over on their ex-franchise player, and on the prime time stage no less, it'll show the NFL world that this ambitious project is heading in the right direction.

McCaffrey is a highly motivated character. He'll circle this date in the diary and be striving to ensure he makes the Panthers pay for their lack of confidence in his long-term outlook. This is a long way into the season, so maintaining fitness is the first objective for the Stanford graduate before suiting up versus the team that drafted him at No. 8 overall.

The Niners will be heavily favored, unless the Panthers go on a monumental surge. McCaffrey will be the big storyline, and there will be some emotional embraces before the contest.

But when the first whistle blows, it'll be all business.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis