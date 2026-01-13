Steelers’ playoff flop just cracked the door open for Panthers dream trade

Dan Morgan knows his ambitious project to turn the Carolina Panthers around is further along than expected after two seasons. Although the general manager is a more methodical roster builder than his predecessors, there could be a little extra room to get bold in pursuit of making the strides needed in 2026.

And there may be a window of opportunity in the immediate future that Morgan would be wise to keep tabs on.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, like the Panthers, made the playoffs by winning the division. But unlike Carolina, Mike Tomlin's squad completely capitulated at home to the Houston Texans, extending its dismal playoff record in the process.

Carolina Panthers should shoot their shot if the Steelers make T.J. Watt available

This sparked speculation about Tomlin's future. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers could retire, so this might be a good time to start fresh. The Steelers aren't exactly renowned for parting ways with head coaches, but everything runs its course in the end.

If Tomlin departs, it signals Pittsburgh's desire to rebuild. Being the guy who follows the guy rarely goes well. And those Steelers fans who are calling for change might want to remember what the respected leader has accomplished since taking the job in 2007.

It would also put teams around the league on high alert. Tomlin would immediately go to the top of coaching lists around the league. And there would no doubt be plenty of calls about the potential trade ability of edge rusher T.J. Watt.

Watt cut a frustrated figure after the game, as expected. He's been around throughout various playoff flops, and he is officially out of answers. That won't go unnoticed by teams who are looking to make a massive splash to improve their edge rushing fortunes.

That's where the Panthers come in. Their inability to consistently pressure Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford eventually became their undoing in the knockout rounds. It was an ongoing frustration throughout the season, and Morgan's declaration that Carolina is ready to win now makes a bombshell transaction like this more likely.

Now, acquiring Watt wouldn't be cheap, and there is no guarantee the Steelers would be willing to move one of the most elite game-wreckers in the NFL. The four-time All-Pro is 31 now, and he has sustained serious injuries throughout his career. But if the Steelers opt to start over, cashing in on the former Wisconsin standout would provide a king's ransom to utilize how they see fit.

This might be a little too rich for Morgan. But if he's serious about attacking the weaknesses he says he is, the Panthers should shoot their shot.