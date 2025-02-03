Tee Higgins and 4 marquee free agents the Carolina Panthers could target in 2025

Carolina Panthers could sign Talanoa Hufanga

The Carolina Panthers will never get a better chance to hit the reset button on the backend of their defense. It's an underrated need for general manager Dan Morgan to resolve before organized team activities resume.

Xavier Woods was a mainstay over the last three seasons but might not return. Jordan Fuller and Nick Scott's respective reunions with Ejiro Evero were disastrous. Sam Franklin Jr.'s special teams prowess warrants another deal, but he's not capable of manning proceedings effectively on the defensive rotation.

Adding a promising young safety from the college ranks is almost guaranteed. The Panthers also need a dependable veteran who fits into Evero's scheme. Although he's dealt with injuries over the last two seasons, Talanoa Hufanga has a lot of likable traits that would be an asset.

Hufanga is a hard-hitting safety who thrives at the defensive second level against the run. He anticipates play development exceptionally well and arrives at the contact point with ruthless aggression. The former fifth-round pick out of USC holds his own in coverage support to further raise intrigue.

Much will depend on the money involved and whether the San Francisco 49ers make a concerted effort to keep him around. Hufanga's health isn't too concerning considering he returned for the last five games.

Carolina Panthers could sign Amari Cooper

If the Panthers cannot acquire or decide not to pursue Tee Higgins should he become available, several other veteran wide receivers could enter the fray. They are a little older with a little more tread on the tires, but Dan Morgan will consider every option in pursuit of finding Bryce Young a legitimate No. 1 weapon.

Someone like Amari Cooper would be a marquee addition to this pass-catching unit. The wide receiver didn't hit the lofty heights anticipated after being traded to the Buffalo Bills. That said, he remains a sharp route runner capable of creating throwing windows for Young to utilize.

Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowler with seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons under his belt. The former Alabama standout will be 31 years old by the time competitive action begins in 2025, but this represents an intriguing option that will be a lot cheaper than Higgins all things considered.

One prerequisite for wideouts operating within Dave Canales' scheme is creating quick separation. Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Adam Thielen can do it. This also happens to be one of Cooper's biggest strengths throughout his accomplished career.

The Bills might look to retain Cooper if the money works. Leaving quarterback Josh Allen behind would be difficult, but Young's improved accuracy makes this a tempting proposition.

