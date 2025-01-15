Tommy Tremble and 4 players who did not live up to Panthers' expectations in 2024

Xavier Woods - Carolina Panthers S

Xavier Woods is a solid pro who enjoyed an outstanding campaign in 2023. Unfortunately for the veteran safety, things didn't go nearly as well this time around.

Woods didn't have the benefit of a stable partner on the backend. Jordan Fuller came in and out of the lineup. Undrafted free agent Demani Richardson was brought along gradually as expected. Sam Franklin Jr. is a special teams ace but nothing more. That had an impact on his ability to shine once again.

The former sixth-round pick had trouble with penalties early in the campaign. Woods lacked discipline and was often late to support in coverage. It wasn't all bad, but the Carolina Panthers were expecting more from the defensive back in a contract year.

Woods gained a career-high 119 tackles and three interceptions. However, he gave up a 102.2 passer rating and 426 receiving yards when targeted. If the Panthers can find a better alternative in free agency or the draft, they'd be foolish not to pull the trigger.

Players with Woods' experience tend to get another chance elsewhere. He's done more good than bad throughout his three-year stint in Carolina. But after an underwhelming year by his typically high standards, it wouldn't be a shock to see the safety and the organization go their separate ways.

Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR

This might be a little harsh on Xavier Legette. But at the end of the day, he was a first-round pick and someone the Panthers thought highly enough of to trade up and secure in the 2024 NFL Draft.

There were always going to be growing pains with Legette. He took a long time to get going in college and needed some extra polish despite the impressive physical traits at his disposal. Taking the rough with the smooth was key.

Legette flashed enormous promise at times. His ability to create separation so frequently was surprising considering the concerns coming out of South Carolina. However, some significant flaws must be addressed if the wideout wants to take the next step.

The No. 32 overall selection's problems with drops were well documented. Legette received scathing criticism for his inability to bring in a potentially game-winning touchdown at the Philadelphia Eagles. He was eventually credited with eight drops throughout the campaign and his 59.4 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 92nd out of 98 qualifying wide receivers.

That's nowhere near good enough, especially with other receivers thriving elsewhere. Legette has a lot of hard work ahead this offseason, but hopes remain high that he can emerge into a productive long-term piece within Dave Canales' offense.