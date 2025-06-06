Tommy Tremble injury sparks wild Panthers trade theory fans can't believe

Tommy Tremble's back injury comes with concern. The Carolina Panthers didn't put a timeline on his recovery, but head coach Dave Canales is confident he can make his return before their regular-season opener versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It leaves the Panthers a little light on options and experience in the tight end room until Tremble returns. One NFL analyst thought Carolina should take drastic measures to give this unit a significant boost if the situation presents itself.

And it would send shockwaves through the league.

Carolina Panthers linked with outrageous trade for Mark Andrews that makes no sense

Brandon Austin from Pro Football Network highlighted Mark Andrews as someone who could help take quarterback Bryce Young's game to new heights. The analyst believes this would also take the pressure off rookie Mitchell Evans and Ja'Tavion Sanders, who have potential but remain unknown quantities at this early stage of their respective careers.

"Trading [Mark] Andrews to an NFC team like the Carolina Panthers could make sense. The Panthers didn’t get much production from their tight ends last year. Carolina added Mitchell Evans from Notre Dame in the draft, but adding a proven veteran like Andrews could help Bryce Young continue to grow. Young showed toughness and improvement after getting benched in 2024. If the Panthers want to help him take the next step, they need more pieces around him. Andrews may no longer be elite, but he’s still a reliable target, especially in the red zone." Brandon Austin

Andrews remains a dependable force in the passing game. He might not be able to reach his former All-Pro production these days, but his 11 touchdowns last season indicate an ability to create separation and make tough catches.

The Baltimore Ravens aren't in the business of removing top-level players, especially with their Super Bowl window still open. But if Isaiah Likely can become a dynamic No. 1 option in a contract year, the situation becomes more realistic.

Either way, this is probably a non-starter from Carolina's perspective. Acquiring a veteran performer like Andrews would help. This doesn't fit their current timeline, and it isn't in keeping with the moves Dan Morgan has made since becoming general manager.

Baltimore probably wouldn't even entertain the thought unless it was for way more than market value. Morgan isn't in the business of making rash gambles, so if the Panthers are going to find a contingency plan for Tremble, it'll likely be from the remaining veteran pool or the waiver wire.

Andrews remains an important player for the Ravens. The Panthers have faith in their young tight ends. That makes this transaction inconceivable.

