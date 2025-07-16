Training camp could get awkward fast if the Panthers don’t settle this first

Dan Morgan has done a good job this offseason. The Carolina Panthers are heading in the right direction and seem to be on much sounder footing. There are very few unnecessary distractions, which hasn't always been the case in previous years.

However, there is one complex issue that could make things awkward at training camp if it's not resolved beforehand.

The landscape has changed around the league regarding one major shift. All it took was a couple of decisions to change things for everybody else. This time around, it centers on second-round selections and the guaranteed money on their respective rookie contracts.

Only two second-rounders have been signed, with just a few short days remaining until training camp. Both of them — Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins and Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger — got fully guaranteed deals.

Carolina Panthers must resolve Nic Scourton's contract issue before training camp

That caused a stir among others. Nobody else signed without more guarantees or a fully guaranteed contract to begin their NFL careers. That includes edge rusher Nic Scourton, whom the Panthers traded up to acquire at No. 51 overall.

Scourton won't be permitted to take the field at training camp unless his deal is signed, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The former Texas A&M standout participated in Carolina's offseason program despite not having anything agreed upon. Now, time is officially of the essence.

This is arguably Carolina's biggest concern heading into camp if they decide not to extend stud right tackle Taylor Moton. Scourton cannot afford to miss any time at a critical stage of his early development, especially if the Panthers want him to become a prominent part of the edge-rushing rotation right away.

Finding some middle ground is key. Scourton might not get all of his money guaranteed, but a little more could be enough to get his deal rubber-stamped. Teams are playing a game of chicken with their second-round picks right now, but the common goal is to have an agreement in place so they take the field at camp.

Morgan and Brandt Tilis are running a tight financial ship these days. The Panthers are being run professionally with one eye on the future at all times. They'll also know how pivotal these training camp reps could be for Scourton, so it would be a huge surprise if something didn't get confirmed in the coming days.

Scourton displayed the correct commitment and work ethic without a contract throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp. It's now time for the Panthers to return the favor.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis