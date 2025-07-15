Panthers rocked by possible training camp holdout (and it's not who you think)

Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis are running the Carolina Panthers with much more purpose and professionalism. They have the team's best interests at the forefront and have avoided any contractual complications in their quest to steady the ship after years of dysfunction under David Tepper's ownership.

The Panthers are on much sounder footing as a result. However, there is a lingering cloud hanging over the franchise that could potentially result in a training camp holdout depending on what happens in the coming days.

There is a seismic shift happening around the NFL. This centers on just two second-round picks being signed to contracts as training camps loom large across the league. And there is one big reason why.

Nic Scourton could possibly miss part of camp unless Carolina Panthers contract is agreed

Fully guaranteed deals were typically saved for first-round selections. That's been the consensus for years, but the Houston Texans threw a curveball this offseason when wide receiver Jayden Higgins got every cent on his rookie deal cemented.

This was swiftly followed by No. 33 pick Carson Schwesinger getting a fully guaranteed commitment from the Cleveland Browns. These unprecedented moves didn't go unnoticed by other second-round selections who also want the same, or almost the same, courtesy given to them.

Everyone else around the league has held firm so far, including the Panthers. That could change the closer we get to camp, but it's a fine tightrope.

Whether edge rusher Nic Scourton follows suit remains to be seen. That depends on his contract being signed, because he's not allowed to take the field otherwise. The former Texas A&M standout participated in Carolina's offseason program without a deal. His money is set in stone, but it's evident every second-rounder wants full or mostly full guarantees attached.

It's something for Panthers fans to monitor. It's all hands on deck for the organization this summer as head coach Dave Canales looks to lay the foundations for a more profitable campaign. Scourton cannot afford to fall behind, even if the business side of things has to take over briefly.

This year's second-round picks have reshaped the future landscape. Teams are trying to push back, but they'll have to bow to their demands eventually. And if the Panthers believe in the player as much as they say, giving him a fully guaranteed rookie deal or thereabouts is the best way to go about it.

