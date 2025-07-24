Training camp shake-up signals rising role after Panthers’ stunning cut

The Carolina Panthers were rocked by the news that linebacker Josey Jewell was still dealing with concussion symptoms seven months after sustaining the issue against the Arizona Cardinals. After lengthy discussions, those in power opted to release the veteran so he could firmly focus on his health.

That was the right call to make in difficult circumstances. However, it leaves the Panthers desperately short of dependable linebacking options.

One player is set to benefit more than most. It's not in the way he'd envisaged, but free-agent signing Christian Rozeboom has quickly taken over the mantle left by Jewell in the immediate aftermath of his departure.

Rozeboom has a previous connection to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams. He knows the schematic demands and the responsibilities placed on linebackers in this system. It allowed him to transition smoothly. And now, it's allowing him to become more of a leader much sooner than originally anticipated.

Christian Rozeboom thrust into Carolina Panthers leadership role after Josey Jewell's release

The former undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State revealed to the media after Day 1 of training camp that he's the green dot on defense without Jewell around. This means he's in charge of the calls and any potential adjustments, which represents a huge task for someone so new to the organization.

"Just to see what my role could be, and see where I can fit. In a leadership role, being the green dot right now, and hopefully making the most of that opportunity. Just like I have kind of done in the past. I haven't necessarily been given any opportunities; I've just kinda had to take these and run with them." Christian Rozeboom

This doesn't happen without scheme comfort. Rozeboom is confident in a 3-4 base concept, and he knows exactly what's required pre-snap. That's going to make things easier for everybody, especially 2024 third-round pick Trevin Wallace during a crucial second preparation period.

It would be surprising if Morgan didn't add another linebacker between now and when Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars arrives. Jewell played a key role last season and came to life over the second half of 2024. They are relatively big shoes to fill, but Rozeboom might have enough trust from Evero to step up.

Rozeboom has had to overcome adversity throughout his career. This resolve should serve him well in a new environment. And although the way he's been propelled into a starting berth leaves a sour taste in the mouth, that doesn't detract from the need to take full advantage.

Whether he can or not is the big question nobody knows the answer to right now.

