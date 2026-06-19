Under-fire Panthers defender has one last chance to prove offseason praise was real

The star of OTAs and mandatory minicamp has been second-year undrafted free agent Corey Thornton. That is a big positive, but it creates a problem for one of his Carolina Panthers teammates.

And a position switch might be the only thing that saves Chau Smith-Wade this offseason.

After Thornton’s rookie season ended early due to a broken fibula, he became an afterthought to fans. Dave Canales showed his potential when he announced that the defensive back had won the starting nickel role before his unfortunate setback.

Thornton has grabbed the starting nickel role by the horns, which leaves Smith-Wade in a predicament.

Carolina Panthers are thinking outside the box with Chau Smith-Wade

Smith-Wade has moonlighted in the nickel position since being drafted in 2024. The results have varied in quality. His tape isn't the worst I've seen; he is still sticky in coverage. Yet, the unfortunate truth is that the Washington State product simply does not have the measurables to survive as a starting slot corner in the modern NFL.

Across his two seasons, Smith-Wade played 881 snaps. He was targeted 74 times, allowing 58 receptions, putting him at a 78 percent catch rate allowed.

Quarterbacks had a 104.3 passer rating and a +14.6% catch rate over expected when throwing at Smith-Wade in 2025. With jumbo-sized slot players like Drake London, Devaughn Vele, and Chris Godwin in the division, it’s no surprise that the 5-foot-9, 184-pound Smith-Wade has struggled thus far.

However, the story of Smith-Wade in a Panthers uniform may not be finished being written.

Over the 2025 offseason, general manager Dan Morgan praised the versatility and mastery that Smith-Wade has in Ejiro Evero’s defense. He spoke glowingly about the player's communication and ability to play nickel, safety, and outside corner.

It shouldn't be a tall ask to expect Smith-Wade to switch positions. So much so that Canales doubled down on those compliments a week ago.

"He's a guy we really trust and someone we've trained with our first draft class, and he gives us versatility. He can play the nickel. He's played the safety for us in that position, and to be interchangeable with those positions, you can give different looks. He can also play outside, so he brings a lot to the table, and it's a really competitive DB room."

There is obviously a lot of belief and support in the building for the third-year defensive back. Still, the most compelling factor that plays in favor of Smith-Wade is the lack of assets added to the safety room, specifically a free safety.

The safety unit is crowded, which is great for Evero. He loves to deploy three safeties in certain packages. With names such as Tre’Von Moehrig, Lathan Ransom, Zakee Wheatley, and Isaiah Simmons all being quasi linebackers or box safeties, there is room for Smith-Wade to step in and be a deep coverage player.

The only thing standing in the way is seven-year veteran Nick Scott.

With Smith-Wade losing the nickel battle to Thornton, his last chance to be a starting player in this defense would be beating out Scott. If he fails, the days of glowing offseason comments from Carolina's brass may be numbered.