Panthers may have stumbled into hidden answer for overlooked roster issue

This is the time of year for experimentation around the NFL.

The Carolina Panthers are working new players into their plans and making some schematic tweaks to help them take the next step. Things should settle down as training camp progresses over the summer, but head coach Dave Canales won't get a better chance to try new things and see how they unfold.

And one interesting wrinkle emerging from Carolina's mandatory minicamp could help resolve an ongoing issue that has concerned the fan base.

Carolina Panthers experimenting with Chau Smith-Wade's versatility at minicamp

According to those in attendance, Chau Smith-Wade has been spending time on the back end as the second safety alongside Tre'von Moehrig. The Panthers also have Lathan Ransom, Nick Scott, and rookie Zakee Wheatley vying for playing time, but this would certainly be an upgrade from a coverage standpoint if everything goes well.

For Canales, this is all about versatility. Having Smith-Wade and others in the secondary, with the versatility to help almost anywhere, will only help defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's cause. And it's clear the former Washington State standout has the complete faith of Carolina's coaching staff.

"Chau is such a cerebral player. He's a guy we really trust and someone we've trained with our first draft class, and he gives us versatility. He can play the nickel. He's played the safety for us in that position, and to be interchangeable with those positions, you can give different looks. He can also play outside, so he brings a lot to the table, and it's a really competitive DB room."

It might be nothing. But if Smith-Wade keeps getting looks at safety deep into training camp and even the preseason, it'll quickly become something.

While Smith-Wade isn't the most physically imposing, and his tackling technique can be poor at times, the Panthers have Moehrig as their tone-setting force. What they may not have is someone who can recognize developing routes and provide quick support with coverage. The 2024 fifth-round pick has the athleticism to fill this role with a little extra refinement.

This would also allow Corey Thornton to fill starting slot duties, which seems to be the way things are going. The undrafted free agent is eager to make up for some lost time after an injury last season. He wants his starting job back, and he's wasted no time this offseason imposing himself to boost confidence in his abilities.

It's something to explore, at the very least. And if everything goes according to plan, this could help resolve a lingering issue without resorting to an outside option.

That's a win-win for everybody.