Underrated former Panthers starter without a job deserves a training camp invite

Eddy Piñeiro didn't get another deal from the Carolina Panthers this offseason. That wasn't a big shock to fans after another underwhelming campaign from the veteran kicker in 2024, but it's somewhat surprising to see him still looking for another shot with training camps around the league on the immediate horizon.

Piñeiro got the starting gig in Carolina last season despite holding out over early workouts and seeing off a challenge from Harrison Mevis. No new contract arrived beforehand, and the Panthers were right to adopt a wait-and-see approach.

The former college standout at Florida might be one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history statistically, but that doesn't tell the full story. Piñeiro doesn't have the biggest leg, and his inability to come through in clutch situations became an ongoing frustration for Carolina's long-suffering fan base.

Eddy Piñeiro is still seeking alternative employment after Carolina Panthers' exit

Carolina's ruthless general manager, Dan Morgan, had seen enough. The Panthers are moving forward with a kicking competition between veteran journeyman Matthew Wright and undrafted free agent Ryan Fitzgerald instead. As for Piñeiro? He's still waiting for the phone to ring.

The life of an NFL kicker can change in the blink of an eye. Piñeiro will be ready and waiting if injuries or underperformance at camp force an organization into a change of plans. This is all about staying ready for the moment when (or if) it arrives.

Nothing should be guaranteed regarding a starting gig for Piñeiro. But the fact that he hasn't even gotten a camp invite from elsewhere is a damning indictment of how the league perceives his ability.

Piñeiro isn't 30 years old yet, which is relatively young for kicker standards. His field goal success rate of 88.1 percent is better than most kickers around the NFL right now. And yet, teams have cast their alluring glances at other options.

What comes next for Piñeiro is unclear. There's a chance he gets scooped up before camp, but it's slim. Teams have set their rosters, although plans can alter. It's a waiting game until further notice, but the Miami Sunset High School product must make the most out of another chance if it arrives.

Until then, it's a waiting game.

