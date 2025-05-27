Underrated Panthers anchor under quiet league watch before 2026 free agency

The Carolina Panthers have had very few constants throughout some dark days for the franchise under David Tepper's ownership in recent years. Taylor Moton's exceptional presence is one of them.

Moton is ultra-consistent, highly durable, and a revered member of the locker room. Yet his immensely positive contribution since being drafted in the second round out of Western Michigan in 2017 continues to get widely overlooked around the league.

Just how the NFL perceives Moton might become clearer in the coming months. The Panthers are letting the stud right tackle play out the final year of his deal, which counts $31.34 million against the salary cap in 2025. A new deal might arrive before next spring, but letting him test the market cannot be completely dismissed either.

Taylor Moton remains underappreciated despite exceptional Carolina Panthers contribution

This was a topic discussed by Gennaro Filice from NFL.com. The analyst, who named Moton as Carolina's most underappreciated player entering the new campaign, questioned whether there was enough awareness of his capabilities league-wide. Something the player will find out for sure if he's allowed to entertain offers from elsewhere next year.

"[Taylor] Moton is a rock-solid right tackle. That’s really the best way to describe him. To be clear, Moton is indeed appreciated by the Panthers, who gave him a four-year, $71.25 million extension back in July of 2021. But as the 30-year-old heads into a contract season, I question whether the wider football-watching public recognizes Moton’s immense value as a reliable bookend in a league that just doesn’t have enough quality offensive linemen." Gennaro Filice

The Panthers' offensive line became an area of real strength last time around. Moton wasn't holding down the fort single-handed anymore. His partnership with right guard Robert Hunt was one of the league's most dominant. If that trend continues in 2025, general manager Dan Morgan would be wise to reward him accordingly with a new contract that could see him close his glittering playing career in Carolina.

Moton isn't getting any younger. He'll be 31 years old before the 2025 campaign, which could explain Carolina's hesitancy to get a deal done ahead of time. But if the player maintains his supreme consistency and unassuming leadership, the decision is relatively straightforward.

If, for some unknown reason, the Panthers decide to inexplicably let Moton test the market, the queue is suitors will be substantial. After that, nobody will be calling him underappreciated anymore.

