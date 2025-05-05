Wild trade buzz links Panthers to fierce enemy Marshon Lattimore

Dan Morgan improved the Carolina Panthers' defense with an aggressive recruitment approach this offseason. One area that didn't get upgraded was the cornerback position, although there is still time for that to change.

One NFL analyst put forth a wild theory that involved Carolina making a move for four-time Pro Bowl corner Marshon Lattimore.

Carolina Panthers named among potential suitors for Marshon Lattimore

Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports named the Panthers among the list of possible suitors for Lattimore. This came after Nate Davis from USA Today proclaimed the former first-round pick to be on thin ice following the Washington Commanders' decision to draft Trey Amos at No. 61 overall. The analyst believed adding the aggressive defensive back could be enough to get Carolina into playoff contention if the price is right.

"The Carolina Panthers are in the best position not only on the offensive side of the ball, but the defensive side is improving. Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn are two solid cornerbacks who won’t lose their jobs, but they could have someone like Lattimore in rotation. The Panthers might not be playoff contenders, but if they add a few championship-minded veterans, they could be pushing in the right direction." Anthony Palacios

Lattimore joined Washington via trade before the 2024 deadline. The Commanders didn't get an immediate return on their investment, which was thanks in no small part to a hamstring injury that the Ohio State graduate couldn't shake off effectively.

Speculation rose regarding Lattimore's status with the franchise this offseason. General manager Adam Peters shut down these rumors quickly, throwing his support behind the player. He believes that a full offseason to get healthy and immerse himself in the team's defensive scheme could be enough to return to his old form.

Amos's arrival doesn't demote Lattimore. It gives the Commanders two physical boundary options, which will allow Mike Sainristil to move into the slot where his physical gifts are best suited. With Jonathan Jones and Noah Igbinoghene also on the roster, Washington has five capable, starting-caliber cornerbacks to depend upon as they aim for another deep postseason run in 2025.

The Panthers don't have that luxury right now. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. are the starting outside tandem. Chau Smith-Wade looks set for nickel responsibilities, but the cupboard is relatively bare aside from that. Unless someone further down the depth chart takes a meteoric surge forward, it's not hard to see where the complications could arise.

Trading for Lattimore would help, but it seems highly unlikely all the same.

