Xavier Legette and 4 Panthers teammates set for post-bye superstardom
By Dean Jones
Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers TE
Ian Thomas could have played his last game for the Carolina Panthers after going to injured reserve for the second time this season. The veteran tight end never maximized the opportunity to succeed Greg Olsen in 2020 and is out of contract this spring. Letting him walk seems like a foregone conclusion.
The Panthers finally have a long-term project with promise. Ja'Tavion Sanders isn't the finished product just yet. However, he's demonstrated flashes of genuine quality throughout the campaign when many pre-draft analysts thought he'd be a development project coming into the franchise.
Sanders already has more receiving yards than any Panthers tight end since Olsen. That's a damning indictment of those who immediately followed the Pro Bowler. It's also a sign Carolina might have something on their hands with the No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Tommy Tremble's contribution in the passing game remains anemic. Making Sanders the focal point from the tight end position when the Panthers return from their bye week could be the catalyst behind even more encouraging production down the stretch.
D.J. Wonnum - Carolina Panthers OLB
It didn't take long to figure out that D.J. Wonnum was eager to make up for lost time. The Panthers were desperate for a highly productive edge presence to boost their ability to generate consistent pressure. Although it's an extremely small sample size, they might have found one.
Wonnum was sensational on his long-awaited debut in Week 10 against the New York Giants. The former South Carolina star secured two sacks and was a relentless force flying into the backfield. Perhaps more impressive was the player's prowess in setting the edge on running downs, which is a prerequisite for those aiming for extended involvement within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme.
It was a tremendous start for Wonnum. Building on this after the bye when the competition gets tougher is crucial, but the player has a significant opportunity to prove he can become a legitimate No. 1 pass-rusher after spending the early part of his career in Danielle Hunter's shadow on the Minnesota Vikings.
How Wonnum copes with extra attention from opposing protection schemes is the next challenge. If he counteracts this effectively, a prolific end to the campaign won't be too far behind.