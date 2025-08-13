Xavier Legette’s response after preseason ejection could define Panthers career

Xavier Legette made headlines for all the wrong reasons during the Carolina Panthers' preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns. And now, it's time for the wide receiver to let his football do the talking.

Legette was ejected early in the warm-up game at Bank of America Stadium for throwing punches in Browns defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins' direction. Getting caught up in the moment was ill-advised, and it allowed other wideouts to step up in his absence.

Xavier Legette must silence increasing doubters to increase Carolina Panthers influence

The No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft once again apologized in front of the media this week. Legette admitted to losing his cool, and he got caught up in the heat of battle. That draws a line under it, but this does nothing to decrease the microscope on his performance levels in Year 2 of his professional career.

"It was just a little something that had happened. It was just something I shouldn't have did. That's not supposed to happen in a football game, and I just feel like I owed the fans an apology. I wasn't in disbelief; I knew what was going on. But it ain't supposed to happen. He ain't say nothing. We ain't have no exchanging of words. It's just something happened." Xavier Legette via Panthers.com

There are growing calls among the fan base for Jalen Coker to become the No. 2 option opposite Tetairoa McMillan. Dave Canales had some harsh words with Legette, and his recent praise of the undrafted free agent only fueled speculation. If the fire wasn't lit under the former South Carolina standout, it should be now.

Legette is a hard guy to root against. His fun-loving personality, country accent, love for horses, and incredible dedication to his craft made the wideout a fan favorite in no time. Even throughout some rookie growing pains, this belief never wavered. He also earned the respect of his teammates by always fighting in the face of adversity.

Players who struggle to find consistency as rookies typically get a pass. This bears more significance if they are higher draft picks. But if the same problems befall Legette this time around, the Panthers won't be as lenient with their assessments.

The Mullins High School graduate boasts every athletic intangible needed to be successful. Legette has displayed progress with his catching technique this offseason, which is encouraging. Putting this all together in a competitive setting is the next challenge, and opposing cornerbacks will be testing his temperament moving forward after his lack of discipline.

It's put up or shut up time for Legette. And it would be surprising if he didn't display the resolve needed for massive improvements.

