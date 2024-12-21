Xavier Woods and 3 Panthers who could see reduced snaps in Week 16 vs. Cardinals

Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL

It’s a recurring theme when talking about players signed in the Scott Fitterer era. On the whole, they turn out to be abject failures. Shy Tuttle has been exactly that.

The former Tennessee star signed a three-year, $19 million contract with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2023 season. Tuttle has done nothing to show he warrants anywhere near as much.

Thrust into a larger role in the absence of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown, Tuttle has fallen flat on his face. The player's grades from Pro Football Focus make for sorry reading.

His 43.1 overall grade ranks 186th out of 214 qualifying defensive linemen. Tuttle's woeful run defense grade of 31.8 ranks 204th. This may go some way to explain why the Panthers have the worst run defense in the NFL.

If the Panthers were to cut Tuttle with a post-June 1 designation this offseason, they’d save $6.5 million in cap space. That is something general manager Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis must seriously consider.

Regardless of whether it be pre or post-June 1, Tuttle is likely done in Carolina. It would be wise for staff to begin their plans for life without the former New Orleans Saint.

With Michigan's exceptional defensive tackle Mason Graham regularly linked to the Panthers in 2025 as the quarterback position has stabilized, this is a damning indictment on Tuttle and his teammates.

Tuttle played 62 percent of the defensive snaps against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. These should without a doubt come down on Sunday with Jaden Crumedy seeing a bigger role after playing 36% of the snaps in his second NFL game.

Regardless of what Crumedy shows as the season closes, the Panthers need extensive reinforcements on the defensive line. Much will depend on their pre-draft assessments, but don't be surprised if Graham is their guy in the first round.