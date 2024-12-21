Xavier Woods and 3 Panthers who could see reduced snaps in Week 16 vs. Cardinals

Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers OL

For the second week running, Cade Mays makes this list. It is little surprise following what was a disaster for the Carolina Panthers offensive line in Week 15.

After allowing just 22 sacks through 13 games, Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys exploded for six quarterback takedowns last weekend. The Panthers' protection was completely overwhelmed and outmatched for the first time in 2024.

Following his poor performance in Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles, we once again saw Mays struggle immensely in this clash. A critical false start penalty on a key third down set the tone for what was to be a tough day for the former sixth-round pick. This was reflected in his abject Pro Football Focus rating.

His 47.2 grade was the second worst on the offensive line, ahead of only the 36.6 given to left tackle Ikem Ekwonu — further shining a light on Carolina’s up-and-down blindside protector. For Mays, back-to-back poor showings may force head coach Dave Canales to make a change down the stretch.

I have always been a huge fan of Brady Christensen, and it’s fair to argue that his versatility has been his downfall. Had the player not had to step in for the injured Ekwonu in a two-game stretch earlier in the season due to injury, he likely would have still been the starter in the middle.

It is also fair to argue that Carolina currently has its best center and left tackle currently riding the bench. While Canales has given no indication there’ll be a change of starter in the middle this time out versus the Arizona Cardinals, don’t be surprised to see a change for the road trip to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 if Mays fluffs his lines.

Mays cannot afford any more indifferent outings in pursuit of keeping his spot and potentially earning a new deal from the Panthers this offseason.