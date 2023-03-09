7 free-agent running backs the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Which free-agent running backs could the Carolina Panthers sign to bolster their options in 2023?
Free agency is one of the best times of the offseason for teams looking to build their roster and fill needs in certain position groups. The Carolina Panthers are one of those as they are currently in the market for a starting quarterback, pass rusher, slot receiver, and tight end.
However, the running back position is an underrated need on the current roster. Currently, only two are signed through at least 2024, third-year runner Chuba Hubbard and second-year back Raheem Blackshear.
Last season, D’Onta Foreman was the Panthers leading rusher and made a terrific case to return to the franchise on a potential team-friendly deal, which I will discuss more in-depth later in this article.
However, with the possibility of Foreman’s exit, general manager Scott Fitterer must target a running back in free agency. Thankfully, it is a great offseason to have a need at the position with a lot of talent, especially in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Without further ado, let’s look at seven running backs the Panthers should look to sign in free agency this offseason potentially.