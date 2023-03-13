3 big losers from the Carolina Panthers trade to No. 1 overall in 2023
Who were the big losers from the Carolina Panthers bombshell trade to secure the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Carolina Panthers made their intentions clear. More importantly, they left nothing to chance by trading up to No. 1 overall and officially seizing control of the 2023 NFL Draft.
This was widely expected but surprising nonetheless. Carolina paid a hefty sum to surge from No. 9 overall, but the reward could be substantial if they finally get their franchise quarterback after so long without stable production under center.
Who won this particular trade won’t be determined for a long time yet. However, it finally gives general manager Scott Fitterer an opportunity to build around a rookie deal and hopefully return Carolina into legitimate contention along the way.
Not everyone stands to benefit, obviously. With this in mind, here are three big losers from the Panthers’ trade to No. 1 overall.
Loser No. 1
D.J. Moore – Former Carolina Panthers WR
This might not be the biggest loser. But the fact D.J. Moore won’t get to see in this exciting new era after giving so much to the Carolina Panthers is a real shame.
The wide receiver did a lot with very little throughout his time with the franchise. Moore will thrive on the Chicago Bears – there’s absolutely no doubt about that – but this was obviously the cost of doing business when push came to shove.