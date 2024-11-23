3 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking after the 2024 bye
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers QB plans in 2025
How should the Panthers address their QB position this off-season? I recently came across an article that the Panthers are having their eyes on Justin Fields as a bridge and/or drafting Cam Ward. Should they give Young another year to see how he does? Or just pull the plug on this era already? – Jack Lee
This one is a ‘to be determined’, Jack.
As I briefly touched on in my recent piece about things fans can look forward to during the final stretch of the season, Bryce Young is still very much a question mark. A question mark that I’m hopeful Dave Canales will facilitate more perspective for the answering process by starting him for these remaining games.
To say that Young should be given another year would be shortsighted right now. He’s shown enough to warrant getting the seven-game audition of sorts, but not enough to feel entirely confident he’s guaranteed to be an answer for any longer than that.
He could, however, show that or definitively in the other direction between now and January.
It would be wildly beneficial to the Carolina Panthers for the former No. 1 overall pick to be the guy, I’ll say that.
He’s under contract for another two years and the team has a fifth-year option. Carolina's roster building for the entire team must be taken seriously by this front office to take the next step. Having that crucial piece in place and not devastating your cap situation would be ideal.
Drafting another rookie signal-caller technically would offer a similar concept since you’d have the contractual rights and the financial ramifications wouldn’t differ vastly. However, we know all too well that it’s a roll of the dice with prospects. It would also cost draft capital that could desperately be used on one of the many other talent-sized holes on the roster.
Cam Ward is an intriguing prospect with a lot of the eye-popping traits you like to bet on, as is Jalen Milroe. Shedeur Sanders has the surgical accuracy and ball placement that often translates well to the NFL game. I’m just not sure I’m sold on a rookie being the route to take.
Justin Fields could be a best-case scenario if you went the veteran bridge/competition route. Young could remain on the roster even if he’s not the starter. It’s what I’d do unless you had a Godfather offer on the table.
Fields is just 25 years old and has the same, if not better, eye-popping talent and traits as any of the collegiate prospects. He’s a threat with his legs right away, which could pair dangerously with the current ground game and offensive line. His processing and diagnostic proficiency is a work in progress. The arm talent is undeniably there.
If it’s feasible, I’d love to see the 2021 No. 11 pick be brought in to compete for the starting job.
Competition facilitates greatness. The whole ‘iron sharpens iron’ mentality. No disrespect intended, but I’m not entirely sure how sharp they’d be able to get the quarterback edge if the honing rod was Jack Plummer or Andy Dalton.
Again, no offense intended - but this team needs to be very honest and serious about the assessment of that position room going forward if they want to turn this franchise frown upside down.