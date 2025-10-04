3 desperate trades Panthers should consider to salvage their failing season

The Carolina Panthers have been plagued by injuries. Now, this offense looks completely different from the one that fans and media were excited for during training camp.

Carolina has six offensive players on injured reserve, with three others missing or having missed time this season. The trade of veteran receiver Adam Thielen has not helped either, leaving the Panthers with only three active wideouts after the first quarter against the New England Patriots.

They need reinforcements on offense. Here are three players general manager Dan Morgan should consider trading for before the deadline to rectify this growing problem.

Desperate trades the Carolina Panthers should consider to salvage their season

Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel is a familiar face who was once a fan favorite in Carolina. The versatile wideout spent four seasons with the Panthers as a gadget receiver getting the ball from the backfield, slot, and out wide. During his last season, he had 1,000 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns.

Samuel continued his success in his first two years with the Washington Commanders, but in the last two, he has seen the field rarely. He does not turn 30 years old until next season, so it’s likely he still has juice. Adding him would provide speed, yards after the catch capabilities, and explosive plays for an offense that has had none outside of rookie Tetairoa McMillan.

Given his limited usage and production with the Buffalo Bills, the cost would be minimal, making this one of my favorite and most realistic options.

Roman Wilson

Roman Wilson is a Year 2 player who I loved coming out of college and even mocked to Carolina during the 2024 draft process.

He was a star for the Michigan Wolverines, who won the college football national championship in 2023. He led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns that season, finishing with 789 yards and 12 scores.

Wilson was the significant play threat for J.J. McCarthy, utilizing his blazing speed to stretch defenses over the top, opening up opportunities for teammates underneath, as well as himself. He was so fast that defensive backs would play with 10-15 yards of cushion, allowing him to easily stem his routes underneath for huge chunk plays with his yards after the catch (YAC).

If you're wondering why I am only mentioning his college career, it’s because he hasn’t had a very successful NFL career. His rookie year was blighted by injury. This year, it seems the Pittsburgh Steelers have moved on, hiring a new offensive coordinator, acquiring a new quarterback, and trading for D.K. Metcalf.

With the breakout of a player in a similar role to Calvin Austin, Wilson could be available for a team willing to make a move.

Jalin Hyatt

The Jalin Hyatt case is very similar to Wilson’s. While he actually played his rookie season, he was not productive. The 2022 Biletnikoff winner only managed 23 receptions for 373 receiving yards for the New York Giants.

With the selection of superstar rookie Malik Nabers, the breakout of Wandale Robinson, and the continued stability of veteran Darius Slayton, there has not been much opportunity for Hyatt. While I am not the biggest fan of his game, Carolina could use a deep threat to open things underneath for McMillan.

Maybe a change of scenery can help Hyatt get things back on track.

