3 linebacker trades Panthers must consider as depth continues to unravel

Dan Morgan worked tirelessly to improve the defense this offseason. Things look a lot more promising for the Carolina Panthers, but there are still a few glaring problems that could hold them back.

Depth remains an issue in certain positions. The cornerback room could use one more capable performer, as could the safety unit. But the linebacking corps is much more urgent after the stunning release of veteran Josey Jewell.

The Panthers were forced to cut ties with Jewell after his medical assessments revealed that he was still dealing with concussion symptoms seven months after sustaining the complication against the Arizona Cardinals. Focusing on his health was paramount, but it did nothing to detract from this area of the field becoming a potential weak link unless reinforcements arrived.

Carolina seems happy enough to run with Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace as their starting tandem. But looking at the performance of their backup options in the Panthers' preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns, more is needed.

Morgan will keep a close eye on the waiver wire between now and Week 1. The general manager might also examine possible trade options if the right opportunities present themselves.

Let's examine three possibilities that'd no doubt interest the Panthers.

Linebacker trades Panthers must consider as depth continues to unravel

Alex Singleton

Alex Singleton has been a prolific performer throughout his career. He's racked up 633 tackles in six seasons, which is even more impressive when one considers he missed all but three games of the previous campaign through injury.

The Denver Broncos are giving him another chance to establish himself this offseason, but his future remains under a cloud. Given his previous connection to Ejiro Evero, the Montana State product is a name to watch if he cannot turn the tide.

Chad Muma

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Chad Muma in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They thought he could become an impactful starter long-term, but it's been a slower burn than expected where the former Wyoming standout is concerned.

Muma is fighting for his future this offseason. If he falls further out of favor, the Panthers would be wise to check in and see what it might take to bring him on board.

Troy Reeder

Another familiar with Evero's concepts, Troy Reeder could fall victim to the numbers game with the Los Angeles Rams this summer. If this scenario comes to fruition, the defensive coordinator could bang the table to get him into the fold.

Fans are skeptical about any ex-Evero player. Not many have paid off, but Reeder has enough about him to make a smooth transition.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis